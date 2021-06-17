Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPTX opened at $77.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.43 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPTX shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turning Point Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

