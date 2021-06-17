Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.83 Million in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.23% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talend in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Talend during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 1,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $102,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,113,776.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65. Talend S.A. has a 1-year low of $33.03 and a 1-year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. Talend had a negative return on equity of 147.42% and a negative net margin of 28.29%. Research analysts forecast that Talend S.A. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

