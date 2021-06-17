Ergoteles LLC Invests $4.94 Million in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 811,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 804,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,819 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 109,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,366,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 558,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.