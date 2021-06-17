Ergoteles LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,505 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sogou worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sogou in the first quarter worth about $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 483.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 558,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 463,121 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sogou by 25.7% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 381,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 77,965 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SOGO opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.64 and a beta of 1.25. Sogou Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.99 and a 1-year high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Sogou had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

