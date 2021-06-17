Ergoteles LLC Makes New $3.61 Million Investment in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 204,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 89,962 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,544 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,922,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST stock opened at $18.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Bank of America cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

