Ergoteles LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 229,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,079,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 397.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 394,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,442,000 after acquiring an additional 315,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.86. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.12 and a 52-week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

