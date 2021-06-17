Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 271,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Sportsman’s Warehouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 719,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 109.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 674,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after acquiring an additional 352,159 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5,419.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 43,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 185.8% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,007,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.81 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.70.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

