Ergoteles LLC Purchases 15,132 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,132 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFG opened at $64.49 on Thursday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.47.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 49.39%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler cut shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

