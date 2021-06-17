Ergoteles LLC Purchases 23,718 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 451.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,718 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $159.09 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

