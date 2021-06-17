Ergoteles LLC Purchases 9,602 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.10% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $3,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,478 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.71 million. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

