Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 644,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,114,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.63% of UWM Holdings Co. Class at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,572,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,557,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Argus started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UWM Holdings Co. Class currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that UWM Holdings Co. Class will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

UWM Holdings Co. Class Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

