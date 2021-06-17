Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 34,771 Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Seagen by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Seagen by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $148,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,703 shares of company stock worth $11,935,396. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $151.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.31. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.87. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

