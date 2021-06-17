Ergoteles LLC Purchases Shares of 567,809 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 567,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 13.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 255,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 30,973 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 107.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 538,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.09. Enel Américas S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32.

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Enel Américas had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 6.56%.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.1583 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Américas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Enel Américas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. As of December 31, 2020, it had 11,269 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 25.6 million distribution customers.

