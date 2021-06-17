Ergoteles LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.12% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 2,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $53,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 4,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $256,250.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,090.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

AGIO stock opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.47 and a 1-year high of $60.71. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

