Ergoteles LLC Sells 27,560 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 27,560 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $56.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,403.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

