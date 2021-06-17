Ergoteles LLC Takes $4.04 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

General Dynamics stock opened at $190.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.05. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $129.17 and a 52-week high of $197.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.