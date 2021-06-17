Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$29.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ERO. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ERO opened at C$25.53 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.99. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$15.75 and a 52-week high of C$29.76. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.49.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

