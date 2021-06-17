ESBC (ESBC) Price Hits $0.0202

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 27.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a total market cap of $569,951.43 and $45,821.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 28,470,745 coins and its circulating supply is 28,191,411 coins. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

