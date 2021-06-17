Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:ESN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.37. Essential Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.36, with a volume of 132,887 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Essential Energy Services from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Essential Energy Services (TSE:ESN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Essential Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:ESN)

Essential Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Essential Coil Well Service (ECWS) and Tryton Tool Services (Tryton). The ECWS segment offers well completion and stimulation, and workover services with its fleet of coil tubing rigs, and fluid and nitrogen pumpers, as well as ancillary equipment.

