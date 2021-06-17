Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,247 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $49,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,018,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,250,000 after acquiring an additional 237,764 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 404.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,658 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Truist upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21 and a beta of 1.34. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 25.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 218.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

