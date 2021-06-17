Ethereum Classic Price Hits $54.99 (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $54.99 or 0.00145469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $6.40 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,341.50 or 0.06194104 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.