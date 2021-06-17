Ethereum Gold Trading Up 4.9% This Week (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $403,260.87 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00025257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.64 or 0.00768942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00084185 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00042410 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

