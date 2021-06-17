Ethernity Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.22 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 30.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be bought for about $10.78 or 0.00028530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $106.79 million and $4.22 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00060845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003871 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $288.31 or 0.00763354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00083836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00042269 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,910,469 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

