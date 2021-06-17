Ethic Inc. Acquires 14,693 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 76.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.79 billion, a PE ratio of 427.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.05.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $141,849.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,729.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,728 shares of company stock valued at $9,366,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

