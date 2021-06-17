Ethic Inc. Acquires 21,350 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 59.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 172.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on TAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TAK opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.