Ethic Inc. Acquires 2,931 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $195.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $114.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $186.00. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $197.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

