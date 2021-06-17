Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,294,000 after purchasing an additional 84,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,876,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Aflac by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aflac by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,670,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,689,000 after acquiring an additional 71,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Aflac by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,424,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,129 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.37 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.92.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,069.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

