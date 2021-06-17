Ethic Inc. Buys 2,750 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $218.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.69.

In other CME Group news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

