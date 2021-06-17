Ethic Inc. Buys 3,514 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Motco lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $264.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $120.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.17.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

