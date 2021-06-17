Ethic Inc. Buys 5,619 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 477,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,164,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PCAR. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $91.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $71.61 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.61.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

