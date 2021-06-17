Ethic Inc. Buys 6,236 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 321.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $147.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.88. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.54 and a twelve month high of $148.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.04%.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.