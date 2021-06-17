Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

NYSE:BMY opened at $66.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.73 and a fifty-two week high of $67.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 30,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,963,802.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,986.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

