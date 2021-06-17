Ethic Inc. Cuts Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $742,997,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,488,000 after purchasing an additional 801,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $81.71 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.12.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.42.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

