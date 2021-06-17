Ethic Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,453,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 143,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its stake in The Clorox by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $175.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.88. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $173.16 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

