Ethic Inc. Has $1.16 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URI. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals stock opened at $307.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $139.10 and a one year high of $354.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.70.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. United Rentals’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Barclays raised their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.77.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.