Ethic Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. CBOE Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 126,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,070,000 after buying an additional 73,252 shares during the period. 74.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.46.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

