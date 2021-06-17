Ethic Inc. Has $1.30 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 75.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $633,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.14.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $645,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,279,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

