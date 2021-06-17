Ethic Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after buying an additional 1,426,922 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after buying an additional 1,142,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after buying an additional 755,716 shares during the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $174.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.48 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

