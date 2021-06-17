Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ethic Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in AbbVie by 1,962.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

ABBV stock opened at $115.28 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $118.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 136.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.