Ethic Inc. Lowers Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ethic Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,254 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

JNJ opened at $164.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

