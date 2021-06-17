Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,174 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,338 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $330.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.69. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.56 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.36, for a total value of $1,129,911.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,023 shares of company stock valued at $47,820,613 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

