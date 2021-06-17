Ethic Inc. Purchases 2,332 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,552,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 79,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 17.3% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $57.95 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.