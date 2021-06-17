Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,267 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after buying an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $121.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.82 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

