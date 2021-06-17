Ethic Inc. Purchases 4,714 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Ethic Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,884,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,965,000 after acquiring an additional 90,822 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,362,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,339 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,575,000 after acquiring an additional 107,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $100.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.84. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATO. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.