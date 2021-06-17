Ethic Inc. Purchases 6,539 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,539 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ABB by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 123,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of ABB by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

ABB opened at $34.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.50. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ABB from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

