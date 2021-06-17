Ethic Inc. Purchases 7,880 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,880 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $45.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQR. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

