Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $330,676,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,178,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA stock opened at $244.23 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.18 and a twelve month high of $248.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities increased their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

