Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 932,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.67.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $127.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.12. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

