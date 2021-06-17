Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Etsy worth $195,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,465,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,830,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $681,415,000 after acquiring an additional 142,247 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Etsy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after buying an additional 1,133,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after purchasing an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,762,000 after acquiring an additional 225,110 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total transaction of $159,800.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at $94,466.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,208 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.11, for a total value of $1,010,924.88. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,158.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Etsy stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.14. The stock had a trading volume of 126,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,296. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.80 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

