EUNO (EUNO) Trading Up 2.8% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 29% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One EUNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EUNO has a total market cap of $9.33 million and $5,130.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.11 or 0.00793442 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 49.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,232,797,474 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

